Concordia University Ann Arbor to Host Reformation 500 Oktoberfest

Concordia University Ann Arbor, 4090 Geddes Road, Ann Arbor Michigan, Sept. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the 500th anniversary of the Reformation nears, Concordia University Ann Arbor invites community members and friends of the university to join the campus for a Reformation 500 Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

From 12-4 p.m., a traditional German Oktoberfest, featuring polka music, food, and entertainment, will take place behind the Earhart Manor and in the Earhart Manor Tent on Concordia’s Ann Arbor campus, 4090 Geddes Road.

“As a Lutheran higher education institution, this is a monumental year of celebration for us, and we want to extend that celebration to the community,” said Campus Chief Executive Curt Gielow. “Bring your friends; bring your family. Everyone is welcome.”

In anticipation of the Reformation Quincentenary, CUAA has hosted various events throughout the year, such as the Reformation Relived: After 500 Years speaker series and a choir tour through Germany in May 2017.

The Reformation 500 Oktoberfest’s lineup of attractions and entertainment will include a polka band performance by Ken and Mary Turbo Accordions Express; a chance to roam the grounds and view replicas of the 95 Theses on display; a performance by historical reenactors dressed in full regalia portraying Martin Luther and his wife, Katherine von Bora. A kids zone will be set up nearby with inflatable activities and a clown for all children in attendance to enjoy.

German food and beverages, including brats and beer, will be available for purchase. Complimentary snacks and water will also be made available.

“Fall is a beautiful time of year to visit Concordia’s campus and we look forward to bringing the community together,” said Gielow. “The Oktoberfest will be a fun and educational event for the entire family.”

Parking and admission for the event are free. For more information on CUAA’s Reformation celebrations, visit www.cuaa.edu/reformation500. Visit www.cuaa.edu/about/map for directions.

Concordia University Ann Arbor (CUAA) is a nonprofit, Lutheran higher education community located on the banks of the Huron River in Ann Arbor, Michigan, currently serving over 1,000 students. The university, offering degrees in undergraduate, graduate, and accelerated learning programs, is affiliated with The Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod and is part of the Concordia University System, a national network of colleges. Learn more online at www.CUAA.edu.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8010256b-abc1-452f-b391-dc4084969047

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a87211cc-a32a-4787-ab13-bb3c29457f86

CONTACT: Rachel Ferry Concordia University Ann Arbor 734-995-7403 [email protected]