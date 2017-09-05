Breaking News
Home / Top News / Concordia University Ann Arbor to Host Reformation 500 Oktoberfest

Concordia University Ann Arbor to Host Reformation 500 Oktoberfest

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 8 mins ago

Concordia University Ann Arbor, 4090 Geddes Road, Ann Arbor Michigan, Sept. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the 500th anniversary of the Reformation nears, Concordia University Ann Arbor invites community members and friends of the university to join the campus for a Reformation 500 Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

From 12-4 p.m., a traditional German Oktoberfest, featuring polka music, food, and entertainment, will take place behind the Earhart Manor and in the Earhart Manor Tent on Concordia’s Ann Arbor campus, 4090 Geddes Road.

“As a Lutheran higher education institution, this is a monumental year of celebration for us, and we want to extend that celebration to the community,” said Campus Chief Executive Curt Gielow. “Bring your friends; bring your family. Everyone is welcome.”

In anticipation of the Reformation Quincentenary, CUAA has hosted various events throughout the year, such as the Reformation Relived: After 500 Years speaker series and a choir tour through Germany in May 2017.

The Reformation 500 Oktoberfest’s lineup of attractions and entertainment will include a polka band performance by Ken and Mary Turbo Accordions Express; a chance to roam the grounds and view replicas of the 95 Theses on display; a performance by historical reenactors dressed in full regalia portraying Martin Luther and his wife, Katherine von Bora. A kids zone will be set up nearby with inflatable activities and a clown for all children in attendance to enjoy.

German food and beverages, including brats and beer, will be available for purchase. Complimentary snacks and water will also be made available.

“Fall is a beautiful time of year to visit Concordia’s campus and we look forward to bringing the community together,” said Gielow. “The Oktoberfest will be a fun and educational event for the entire family.”

Parking and admission for the event are free. For more information on CUAA’s Reformation celebrations, visit www.cuaa.edu/reformation500. Visit www.cuaa.edu/about/map for directions.

Concordia University Ann Arbor (CUAA) is a nonprofit, Lutheran higher education community located on the banks of the Huron River in Ann Arbor, Michigan, currently serving over 1,000 students. The university, offering degrees in undergraduate, graduate, and accelerated learning programs, is affiliated with The Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod and is part of the Concordia University System, a national network of colleges. Learn more online at www.CUAA.edu.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8010256b-abc1-452f-b391-dc4084969047

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a87211cc-a32a-4787-ab13-bb3c29457f86

CONTACT: Rachel Ferry
Concordia University Ann Arbor
734-995-7403
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.