Confirmed allocation of acquisition cost for shares in Momentum Group

An extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in Bergman & Beving AB (formerly B&B TOOLS AB) held on 14 June 2017 resolved to distribute all shares in the subsidiary Momentum Group AB to the shareholders of Bergman & Beving. Record day for this distribution was 16 June 2017. The Class B shares in Momentum Group AB are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 21 June 2017.

The shareholders who held shares in Bergman & Beving AB (formerly B&B TOOLS AB) as of the record day, 16 June 2017, received new shares in Momentum Group AB at no cost. One Class A share in Bergman & Beving entitled to one Class A share in Momentum Group and one Class B share in Bergman & Beving entitled to one Class B share in Momentum Group. For purposes of computing capital gains or losses on future sales of these shares in Bergman & Beving AB and Momentum Group AB, respectively, the acquisition cost for an “old” Bergman & Beving share shall be allocated to these two “new” shares.

Bergman & Beving AB has filed a request with the Swedish Tax Agency for a so-called “General Advice” (Allmänt Råd), which describes how to allocate the acquisition cost between the two shares. The Swedish Tax Agency has now issued a recommendation on the allocation of the acquisition cost in a General Advice, SKV A 2017:16 (in Swedish only). This General Advice will be applied from the 2017 taxation.

Confirmed allocation of the original acquisition cost for an “old” Bergman & Beving share to the two “new” shares (for both Class A shares and Class B shares) is:

  • Bergman & Beving AB – 67 percent
  • Momentum Group AB – 33 percent

Refer to the Swedish Tax Agency’s statement SKV M 2017:12 (in Swedish only) at www.skatteverket.se for more information.

Stockholm, 11 September 2017

Momentum Group AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Mats Karlqvist, Head of Investor Relations – Tel: +46 70 660 31 32

The information was submitted for publication at 15:00 p.m. CET on 11 September 2017.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36b4fd60-0cf0-4650-a5ba-d33253bd6cd7

