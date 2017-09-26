Conservative firebrand defeats Trump pick in Alabama primary for U.S. Senate

(Reuters) – Alabama voters elected conservative firebrand Roy Moore as the Republican nominee for a U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday, dealing a blow to President Donald Trump and other party leaders who had argued that rival Luther Strange was a better bet to advance their priorities in Washington.
