Construction contract (Porto Franco design and concrete works)

A consortium of Nordecon Betoon OÜ (brand name NOBE), a Nordecon Group company, and Kontek Int AS entered into a contract with Porto Franco OÜ for designing the three underground floors and five ground floors as well as carrying out the concrete works of the business and leisure centre Porto Franco. The works carried out by NOBE and Kontek Int AS are done in a volume of nearly 77,000 m³. The construction activity will start in September this year.

The total cost of the works is approximately 31 million euros plus value added tax

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine, Finland and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2016 was 183 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 740 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company’s shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.

