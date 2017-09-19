Consumer Attorneys of California Select DMscore as Key Business Partner

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC) announced today the selection of DMscore, a Palo Alto technology company, as a Business Friend. DMscore is the first, and only, marketing technology company partnered with the CAOC.

“We are honored to be recognized through the CAOC’s rigorous and selective vetting process for affiliated business partners,” noted Rand Schulman, CEO of DMscore. “This partnership marks an important milestone in building an industry standard for white collar professions to measure the success of their online marketing efforts.”

DMscore evaluates a law firm’s digital presence, compares it to competitors, and advises how to improve its marketing. The company’s patent-pending, artificial intelligence technology measures hundreds of marketing factors, such as Google, Facebook, Avvo, Findlaw, Justia and Yelp presence, to provide a single, intuitive score that represents online success in a local market.

“DMscore was an obvious choice as a partner,” said Nancy Drabble, CEO of the CAOC. “We feel strongly that the company’s mission matches with the values and mission of the CAOC – to bolster the consumer legal industry by making it easier for consumer law practices to establish their businesses online.”

Bill Lockyer, DMscore Advisory Board Chairman and former California Attorney General added, “I am encouraged to see the CAOC working with DMscore to address the opportunities and issues resulting from new methods in legal marketing. Lawyers need to pay attention to what’s happening online so that they can be there when consumers need them. DMscore makes that easy.”

DMscore is currently available for free to all California personal injury lawyers. Lawyers can access the system at get.dmscore.com.

About DMscore

DMscore, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, empowers legal professionals to grow their business. Its patent-pending, artificial intelligence technology measures and ranks hundreds of online marketing factors to provide a single, intuitive score that measures the success of marketing efforts by practice area in a local market. Ongoing tracking, tools, and a marketplace of best-in-class service providers enable lawyers to connect with clients, and grow their business.

About Consumer Attorneys of California

Consumer Attorneys of California is a professional organization of plaintiffs’ attorneys representing consumers seeking accountability against wrongdoers in cases involving personal injury, product liability, environmental degradation and other causes.

