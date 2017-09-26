Convocation of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, publication of the Annual Report and appointment of new director of statutory manager

Regulated information, Leuven, 26 September 2017 (17.40 hrs CEST)

KBC Ancora invites its shareholders at the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders which will be held on Friday 27 October 2017. All relevant information, including the convocation with the agenda’s and the Annual Report 2016/2017, is available via the website: www.kbcancora.be , under the heading ‘General Meeting of Shareholders’.

Christiane Steegmans appointed to Board of Directors

Almancora Société de gestion SA is delighted to welcome a new member of its Board of Directors. Ms Christiane Steegmans was appointed as an independent director of Almancora Société de gestion, statutory manager of KBC Ancora SCA, with effect from 15 September 2017, for a term of four years. She succeeds Professor Danielle Sougné, who has stepped down as an independent director before the end of her term for personal reasons. The Board of Directors would like to thank Professor Sougné for the contribution she has made as a director over recent years.

Christiane Steegmans (b. 1958) holds a Master’s degree in Commercial Engineering from Solvay Business School, Université Libre de Bruxelles. After fulfilling a number of junior finance roles in a variety of sectors, she was engaged as an associate partner at IBM Consulting, working on financial advisory assignments and setting up shared services. She later went on to hold a number of positions roles at Delhaize Group, from finance to strategic planning, at both Belgian and European level. When Christiane left Delhaize in 2013, she was Senior Vice President Corporate Development Belgium. She went on to fulfil a number of advisory roles, and since 2016 has been a partner at Innovity, a firm which provides advice to business leaders on strategy, finance and governance. Ms Steegmans will be an excellent addition to the Board, with her extensive experience of finance and strategy in a wide range of situations and sectors.

KBC Ancora is a listed company which holds 18.5% of the shares in KBC Group and which together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders ensures the shareholder stability and further development of the KBC group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have to this end signed a shareholder agreement.

Financial calendar:

27 October 2017 Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

26 January 2018 Interim financial report (1H)

31 August 2018 Annual press release for the financial year 2017/2018

