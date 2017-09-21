Corizon Health hurricane relief fundraising generates $11,000

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A dollar-for-dollar employee matching fund program established by Corizon Health in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, and extended following Hurricane Irma, has generated $11,000 for the American Red Cross and the National Sheriffs Association Disaster Relief Fund.

Corizon Health Chief Operating Officer Jim Donovan said employees contributed $4,400 to the American Red Cross, and $1,075 to the National Sheriffs Association, which will be matched by the company.

“We have an outstanding team of people who truly care for their communities and for helping those less fortunate,” Donovan said. “Whether it’s working in jails and prisons to provide quality healthcare to one of the most medically underserved segments of society, or participating in the many charitable drives we conduct over the course of the year, Corizon Health employees are always willing to give back.”

About Corizon Health

Corizon Health is the leading provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States, providing quality healthcare services to states and municipalities across the country. Corizon offers individual or comprehensive solutions for physical care, behavioral care, pharmaceutical and reentry services. For more information, please visit www.corizonhealth.com.

