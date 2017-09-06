Corizon Health Leadership Announcement

Breaking News
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corizon Health announced today the decision of Chief Executive Officer Karey Witty to resign his position effective immediately.

A national search will be conducted to find a successor for Mr. Witty. Mr. Witty led the company for the past two years, successfully completing a recapitalization that resulted in new capital, a new ownership group, and a majority of independent board of directors.

During the interim, an Operating Committee of the Board composed of Board Chairman Jeffrey D. Goldberg, Kenneth H. Paulus, and Daniel S. Slipkovich, will lead the company. The company’s current senior executive leadership team will continue in their roles, reporting to the operating committee.

“Over the past two years that Karey has served as Corizon Health’s CEO, he has done yeoman’s work leading the company through our recent recapitalization and creating a foundation for excellence in patient care and client service. We deeply appreciate his service,” Goldberg said. “Our efforts in running the company will be to stay focused on serving our patients and providing excellent service to our clients.”

Operating Committee Member Bios

Jeffrey D. Goldberg is a former executive of several healthcare companies and also serves as board chairman for LifeCare Holdings, a national long-term acute hospital system, and board chairman for M*Modal, a leading clinical documentation and technology company. His experience includes board and executive roles in medical technology and healthcare services, and he holds a J.D. from UCLA School of Law and graduated cum laude from Harvard College with a general studies degree.

Kenneth H. Paulus is the former President and CEO of Allina Health, one of the nation’s largest integrated delivery systems. Under Paulus’ leadership, Allina Health grew to 13 acute care hospitals, 100 ambulatory care clinics, and 1,500 physicians serving Minnesota and Wisconsin. The company received the Davies award for offering one of the industry’s most integrated and advanced information systems. Prior to joining Allina, Paulus was president and CEO of Atrius Health System, the largest integrated physician group in New England and a teaching and research affiliate of Harvard Medical School. He also served as chief operating officer of Partners Community Healthcare, a major teaching and research affiliate of Harvard Medical School. He holds a Master’s of Healthcare Administration from the University of Minnesota and an undergraduate degree in biology from Augustana College.

Daniel S. Slipkovich, a nationally recognized leader within the healthcare industry, is a founder of Capella Health serving as its CEO and Chairman of the Board from 2005 to 2013 and Executive Chairman in 2016. He has more than 30 years of experience leading hospitals throughout the country from small, rural facilities to large, urban academic centers. Slipkovich began his career as a Certified Public Accountant, holding key positions for HCA, HealthTrust and LifePoint. He then became President and Chief Operating Officer of Province Healthcare, a non-urban hospital company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from West Virginia University.

About Corizon Health
Corizon Health provides quality healthcare services to states and municipalities across the country, offering a comprehensive solution for physical care, behavioral care and pharmaceutical services. With its corporate headquarters in Brentwood, Tennessee, Corizon Health is the leading provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States. For more information, please visit www.corizonhealth.com.

