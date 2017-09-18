CORRECTING and REPLACING – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 12.5%

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued under the same headline on September 14th, 2017 by Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ), please note that in the last sentence of the first paragraph, the date for dividend payment to shareholders of record should be October 2, 2017, not September 30, 2017 as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ), the parent company of Umpqua Bank and Umpqua Investments, Inc., today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.18 per common share, an increase of 12.5% from the prior quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share. The dividend is payable on October 16, 2017, to shareholders of record as of October 2, 2017.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based community bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada. Umpqua Holdings also owns a retail brokerage subsidiary, Umpqua Investments, Inc., which has locations in Umpqua Bank stores and in dedicated offices in Oregon, and Pivotus Ventures, an innovation studio headquartered in Silicon Valley focused on creating key technologies and business models that transform finance and commerce. Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.

[email protected]