CORRECTION: Delisting of Instruments

Correction: The instruments are marked as “Buy Back”, not “Sold out Buy Back”
By reason of a share distribution in Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) Nordea Bank will delist instruments with the re-calculated basket as underlying asset.
All instruments with the basket as underlying will be delisted the 3rd of October 2017. Until that date the instruments are marked as “Buy Back” thus customers can only sell their instruments back to Nordea.
During the “Buy Back” period all customers have the possibility to sell their current holdings in the below mentioned instruments. If the customers hold the instrument until delisting date, the customer will receive a settlement amount based on the value of the instrument on the Delisting date. Settlement amount will be paid to the holder not later than 10 (ten) business days after the delisting date.
New instruments will be listed to replace the re-calculated instruments.
|NDA Isin
|Instrument
|Delisting date
|BEAR SCAESS X1 NORDNET
|SE0009860331
|2017-10-03
|BEAR SCAESS X3 NORDNET
|SE0009860349
|2017-10-03
|BEAR SCAESS X3 N
|SE0004447027
|2017-10-03
|BEAR SCAESS X3 N1
|SE0008131486
|2017-10-03
|BLANKA SCAESS N
|SE0005219102
|2017-10-03
|BULL SCAESS X3 NORDNET
|SE0009859713
|2017-10-03
|BULL SCAESS X3 N
|SE0004447019
|2017-10-03
|MINI L SCAESS NORDNET 01
|SE0009980196
|2017-10-03
|MINI L SCAESS NORDNET 02
|SE0009980204
|2017-10-03
|MINI L SCAESS NORDNET 03
|SE0009980212
|2017-10-03
|MINI L SCAESS NORDNET 04
|SE0009980220
|2017-10-03
|MINI S SCAESS NORDNET 01
|SE0009981103
|2017-10-03
|MINI S SCAESS NORDNET 02
|SE0009981111
|2017-10-03
|MINI S SCAESS NORDNET 03
|SE0009981129
|2017-10-03
NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL)
