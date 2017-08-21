CORRECTION – Ossur Hf : Transactions in relation to share buyback program

Breaking News
This is a correction of the announcement from 16:00 21.08.2017 CEST, NO: 61/2017. Reason for the correction:
Header incorrect, other information in the announcement is correct.
Previous Header: Share buyback program completed
Correct Header: Transactions in relation to share buyback program 

Announcement from Össur hf. No. 62/2017

Reykjavík, 21 August 2017


On 15 August 2017, Össur hf. initiated a share buy-back program, see Company announcement no. 59/2017. 

The purpose of the share buyback program was to reduce the Company’s share capital and adjust the capital structure by distributing capital to shareholders in line with the Company’s Capital Structure and Dividend Policy. The program would end no later than 31 July 1018. The Company could purchase up to 5,000,000 shares under the program, corresponding to 1.1% of the current share capital. The total consideration for shares purchased under the program should not exceed USD 10 million.

The following transactions were made under the program in week 1, the period 14 August 2017 – 18 August 2017:

Date No. of shares Avg. purchase price DKK Transaction Value DKK
14 August 2017
15 August 2017 12,224 29.35 358,717
16 August 2017 4,390 29.74 130,541
17 August 2017 1,712 29.74 50,920
18 August 2017 7,063 29.62 209,206
Total   25,389 29.52 749,384

Össur acquired 25,389 shares under the program at the average price of DKK 29.52. Following the above transactions Össur’s holding of own shares is 8,286,747 corresponding to 1.90% of the Company’s total share capital.

The share buyback program was carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (“MAR”), and the Commission delegated regulation No. 2016/1052.                                                                                                                                                              

Contact persons:

Jón Sigurðsson, President & CEO                                           Tel: +354 515 1300

Sveinn Sölvason, CFO                                                           Tel: +354 515 1300

About Össur Össur (NASDAQ: OSSR) is a global leader in non-invasive orthopedics that help people live a life without limitations. Its business is focused on improving people’s mobility through the delivery of innovative technologies within the fields of braces, supports and prosthetic limbs. A recognized “Technology Pioneer”, Össur invests significantly in research and product development; its award-winning designs ensuring a consistently strong position in the market. Successful patient and clinical outcomes are further empowered via Össur’s educational programs and business solutions.  Headquartered in Iceland, Össur has major operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, with additional distributors worldwide. www.ossur.com

Forward-Looking Statement This press release includes “forward-looking statements” which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by these statements. Össur hf. undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

