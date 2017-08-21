CORRECTION – Ossur Hf : Transactions in relation to share buyback program

This is a correction of the announcement from 16:00 21.08.2017 CEST, NO: 61/2017. Reason for the correction:

Header incorrect, other information in the announcement is correct.

Previous Header: Share buyback program completed

Correct Header: Transactions in relation to share buyback program

Announcement from Össur hf. No. 62/2017

Reykjavík, 21 August 2017





On 15 August 2017, Össur hf. initiated a share buy-back program, see Company announcement no. 59/2017.

The purpose of the share buyback program was to reduce the Company’s share capital and adjust the capital structure by distributing capital to shareholders in line with the Company’s Capital Structure and Dividend Policy. The program would end no later than 31 July 1018. The Company could purchase up to 5,000,000 shares under the program, corresponding to 1.1% of the current share capital. The total consideration for shares purchased under the program should not exceed USD 10 million.

The following transactions were made under the program in week 1, the period 14 August 2017 – 18 August 2017:

Date No. of shares Avg. purchase price DKK Transaction Value DKK 14 August 2017 – – – 15 August 2017 12,224 29.35 358,717 16 August 2017 4,390 29.74 130,541 17 August 2017 1,712 29.74 50,920 18 August 2017 7,063 29.62 209,206 Total 25,389 29.52 749,384

Össur acquired 25,389 shares under the program at the average price of DKK 29.52. Following the above transactions Össur’s holding of own shares is 8,286,747 corresponding to 1.90% of the Company’s total share capital.

The share buyback program was carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (“MAR”), and the Commission delegated regulation No. 2016/1052.

Contact persons:

Jón Sigurðsson, President & CEO Tel: +354 515 1300

Sveinn Sölvason, CFO Tel: +354 515 1300

Attachments:

