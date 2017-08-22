EXCHANGE NOTICE 22.8.2017 MINI FUTURES
COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 23.8.2017
9 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 23.8.2017. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 22.8.2017 MINI FUTUURIT
WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 23.8.2017
9 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 23.8.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ). Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
