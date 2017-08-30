EXCHANGE NOTICE 30.8.2017 TURBO WARRANTS
COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 31.8.2017
15 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 31.8.2017. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 30.8.2017 TURBO WARRANTIT
WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 31.8.2017
15 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 31.8.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ). Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +358 9 6166 7260
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 31.8.2017 - August 30, 2017
- Nordea Bank AB (publ) issues Autocallable Notes –Europæiske Aktier 2020 - August 30, 2017
- Digitalization Among Factors Pushing Millennial Credit Preferences Toward Auto and Personal Loans - August 30, 2017