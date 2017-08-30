EXCHANGE NOTICE 30.8.2017 TURBO WARRANTS

COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 31.8.2017

15 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 31.8.2017. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +358 9 6166 7260

TIEDOTE 30.8.2017 TURBO WARRANTIT

WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 31.8.2017

15 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 31.8.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ). Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +358 9 6166 7260