CPS Technologies Corporation Appoints Sales Representative

NORTON, Mass., Sept. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CPS Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:CPSH), the world leader in combining metals and ceramics to improve performance and reliability of applications in a variety of end markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sales and Service Inc. (www.salesandserviceinc.com) as its exclusive sales representative in California, with additional territory responsibility for Arizona and Mexico.

Chris Winn, President of Sales and Service Incorporated observed “For almost 30 years, Sales and Service has proudly represented the industries’ leading manufacturers of products and equipment in the same markets in which CPS has excelled. At SSI, all our efforts are focused towards building strong, long term relationships between ourselves, the customer, and the principal. The alignment of both companies’ strengths makes this an excellent pairing of products and sales capabilities.”

Commenting on the appointment, Ms. Cheryl Oliveira, Vice-President of Sales for CPS Technologies said, “We are delighted to add Sales and Service Inc. to the Company’s sales representative organization. We are confident with the experience and reputation of the Sales and Service team we will increase our regional representation in the U.S., spanning the regions with the greatest electronic activity.”

About Sales and Service Incorporated:

Located in the heart of Orange County, SSI has emerged as a proven and dedicated manufacturer’s representative for over 20 years. Their mission is to provide an exceptional level of service that is mutually beneficial to both customers and principals. SSI understands the importance of communication and strives to provide a smooth channel of correspondence that ensures a productive and supportive link to facilitate the flow of business. SSI’s product lines include industry leading consumable products and equipment for the packaging, testing, and reliability areas of the Semiconductor, Aerospace, and Hybrid industries.

About CPS

CPS Technologies Corporation is a global leader in producing metal-matrix composite components used to improve the reliability and performance of various electrical systems. CPS products are used in motor controllers for hybrid and electric vehicles, high-speed trains, subway cars and wind turbines. They are also used as heatspreaders in internet switches, routers and high-performance microprocessors. CPS also develops and produces metal-matrix composite armor.

CPS Technologies Corporation

Ralph Norwood, Chief Financial Officer

111 South Worcester Street

Norton, MA 02766

Telephone: (508) 222-0614

Web Site: www.alsic.com