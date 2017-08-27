Crews rescue hundreds from homes and cars as Harvey floods Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (Reuters) – Emergency crews raced to pull people from cars and homes as flood waters rose across southeast Texas on Sunday, rescuing more than 1,000 people in the Houston area as Tropical Storm Harvey pounded the region.
