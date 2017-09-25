Breaking News
Home / Top News / Crossword Cybersecurity Plc : Crossword’s defence sector blockchain spin out, ByzGen Limited, secures £500k investment.

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc : Crossword’s defence sector blockchain spin out, ByzGen Limited, secures £500k investment.

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 16 mins ago

25.09.17

Press release

      

Crossword’s defence sector blockchain spin out, ByzGen Limited, secures £500k investment.

Crossword Cybersecurity plc (NEX:CCS, “Crossword”), the technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector, is pleased to announce that ByzGen Ltd, a newly formed blockchain company targeting the Defence and Security sector, has raised £500k from RFS.

ByzGen spun out of a joint project with Professor Tim Watson’s WMG cyber security group at the University of Warwick and a partnership with Professor Bryan Ford’s team at EPFL, the Swiss Federal Instiute of Technology in Lausanne.

ByzGen has secured £500k seed investment from RFS (Regulatory Financial Services Ltd) and former Sandhurst-trained British Army Officer, Marcus Ralphs, has been appointed as CEO of ByzGen. Following a Ministry of Defence funded proof-of-concept, ByzGen continues to work closely with the defence user community to implement this new and exciting technology; bringing with it a level of data and information assurance, provenance and future-proof protection that was considered impossible only a few years ago. 

Crossword has licensed its blockchain intellectual property to ByzGen and has also entered a long-term commercial agreement.

Tom Ilube, CEO of Crossword said:
“Crossword worked closely with our university partners, Warwick and EPFL, to create ByzGen. We are delighted that RFS has provided £500k of seed investment and with Marcus Ralphs’ appointment as CEO. His knowledge across Defence and Security will move ByzGen forward and demonstrate in practice the novel architecture in real world business situations.”

Marcus Ralphs, CEO of ByzGen said:
ByzGen is the first blockchain company to focus exclusively on the defence sector. Enabling the Defence and Security sector to be at the vanguard of developing and adopting game-changing blockchain technology is really exciting. We continue to work closely with the user community, academic experts and fellow commercial enterprises, to enable the sector to realise the genuine potential of distributed ledger technologies.”

  • End   –

Further information, please contact:

Tom Ilube – CEO, Crossword Cybersecurity plc
Tel: +44 (0) 20 8973 2350
Email: [email protected]

Marcus Ralphs – CEO, ByzGen Ltd
Tel: +44 (0) 7932032429
Email: [email protected]

NEX Corporate Advisor
Nick Michaels and Jon Isaacs, Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited
www.alfredhenry.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 251 3762

NEX Corporate Broker
Claire Louise Noyce – CEO, Hybridan LLP
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341
Email: [email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.