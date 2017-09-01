Breaking News
Home / Top News / Crossword Cybersecurity Plc : Statement re new Chief Operating Officer

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc : Statement re new Chief Operating Officer

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

Crossword appoints Rob Johnson, Senior Investment Director of Mercia Technologies plc, as new Chief Operating Officer

 

Crossword Cybersecurity plc (NEX:CCS, “Crossword”), the technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Johnson, as Chief Operating Officer of Crossword Cybersecurity plc.

 

From 2013, Rob was a Senior Investment Director at Mercia Technologies plc, the leading AIM listed commercialisation business, where he managed the company’s software and internet investments, as well as assessing new investment opportunities; with a particular focus on AI, Cyber Security and Software as a Service.

 

Prior to his role with Mercia, Rob was a successful entrepreneur and has led five technology companies through to successful exits.

 

Rob brings unparalleled experience across sales, marketing, technology and operations. He has previously worked with entrepreneurs in fast growth situations as well as having significant knowledge of company acquisition and integration.

 

Tom Ilube, CEO of Crossword said:

“Crossword is delighted to welcome Rob Johnson as our new Chief Operating Officer. We are confident he will provide us with a wealth of knowledge and expertise and significantly strengthen our executive team as we take Crossword up to the next level”.

 

Rob Johnson said:

“I am excited to join Crossword and be working with a world class team during this vital time. I am looking forward to the opportunity to lead CyberAI – Crossword’s major initiative bringing together leading academic researchers and global industry partners”.

 

 

 

 – End   –

 

 

 

Further information, please contact:

 

 

Tom Ilube – CEO, Crossword Cybersecurity plc

Tel: +44 (0) 20 8973 2350

Email: [email protected]

 

 

NEX Corporate Advisor

Nick Michaels and Jon Isaacs, Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

www.alfredhenry.com

Tel: +44 (0)207 251 3762

 

 

NEX Corporate Broker

Claire Louise Noyce – CEO, Hybridan LLP

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

Email: [email protected]

 

 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.