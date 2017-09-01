Crossword Cybersecurity Plc : Statement re new Chief Operating Officer

Crossword appoints Rob Johnson, Senior Investment Director of Mercia Technologies plc, as new Chief Operating Officer

Crossword Cybersecurity plc (NEX:CCS, “Crossword”), the technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Johnson, as Chief Operating Officer of Crossword Cybersecurity plc.

From 2013, Rob was a Senior Investment Director at Mercia Technologies plc, the leading AIM listed commercialisation business, where he managed the company’s software and internet investments, as well as assessing new investment opportunities; with a particular focus on AI, Cyber Security and Software as a Service.

Prior to his role with Mercia, Rob was a successful entrepreneur and has led five technology companies through to successful exits.

Rob brings unparalleled experience across sales, marketing, technology and operations. He has previously worked with entrepreneurs in fast growth situations as well as having significant knowledge of company acquisition and integration.

Tom Ilube, CEO of Crossword said:

“Crossword is delighted to welcome Rob Johnson as our new Chief Operating Officer. We are confident he will provide us with a wealth of knowledge and expertise and significantly strengthen our executive team as we take Crossword up to the next level”.

Rob Johnson said:

“I am excited to join Crossword and be working with a world class team during this vital time. I am looking forward to the opportunity to lead CyberAI – Crossword’s major initiative bringing together leading academic researchers and global industry partners”.

