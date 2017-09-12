Breaking News
Home / Top News / Cruz Cobalt Mobilizes Crews on the Chicken Hawk Cobalt Prospect in Montana, USA

Cruz Cobalt Mobilizes Crews on the Chicken Hawk Cobalt Prospect in Montana, USA

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSX-V:CUZ) (OTCBB:BKTPF) (FSE:BR02.F) is pleased to announce that crews have been mobilized on the 100 percent owned Chicken Hawk Cobalt Prospect located in Deer Lodge County, Montana. This prospect consists of 64 contiguous lode claims covering approximately 1,300 acres.

The Chicken Hawk Cobalt Prospect is located on the western edge of the Boulder Batholith and east of the Cordilleran Fold and Thrust Belt in south-western Montana. Covering a boundary between a Cretaceous granodiorite and the Lowland Creek Volcanics from the Eocene; the claims are in the vicinity of a total of four volcanic rock suites.  Cobalt, the primary targeted commodity of the Chicken Hawk, is occurring in the pyritized andesite and as cobaltian arsenopyrite; the sulfides are pnuematolytic in origin. The 64 claims surround 4 patented claims, no less than 15 unclaimed prospects, and 3 unclaimed adits.

Cruz President, James Nelson, stated, “We are pleased to be underway on the Chicken Hawk prospect in Montana.  The data we have analyzed indicates to us that the cobalt trend snakes its way through Idaho into Montana and up into Southern British Columbia.  Cruz has property in each of Idaho, Montana and British Columbia as well as being one of the single largest landholders around the town of Cobalt, Ontario.  Cruz is active on multiple projects in two countries and has enough cash on hand to undertake all its planned work programs.”

Cruz currently has nine cobalt projects located throughout North America, comprising of four in Ontario, three in British Columbia, one in Idaho and one in Montana. Cruz’s four separate Ontario cobalt prospects are all located in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt making Cruz one of the largest landholders in this emerging cobalt district. Cruz’s Ontario projects include the 1,265 acre Coleman cobalt prospect, the 900 acre Johnson cobalt prospect, the 4,980 acre Hector cobalt prospect and the 1,580 acre Bucke cobalt prospect. The company’s 4,935 acre War Eagle cobalt prospect in British Columbia covers a past-producing mine.

The technical contents of this release were approved by Greg Thomson, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

If you would like to be added to Cruz’s email list please send an email to [email protected] or twitter @CruzCobalt

James Nelson
President
604.899.9150
Toll free 1.855.599.9150

www.cruzcobaltcorp.com
twitter @CruzCobalt

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.