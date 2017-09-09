CUPE 1816, Pacific Blue Cross reach tentative agreement

BURNABY, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CUPE 1816 and Pacific Blue Cross have reached a tentative agreement at the bargaining table, effectively ending a labour dispute that began with rotating job actions in May, negotiating committees for both parties have confirmed.

The tentative Memorandum of Agreement, reached this morning after two days of mediated talks with Vince Ready, is subject to ratification.

Details of the agreement will be made available after the tentative contract is ratified.

