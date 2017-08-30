Breaking News
Home / Top News / CUPE files application to picket Pacific Blue Cross allies

CUPE files application to picket Pacific Blue Cross allies

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 17 mins ago

BURNABY, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Union of Public Employees today filed an application with the Labour Relations Board of British Columbia to allow picketing of 29 insurance brokers by declaring them to be “allies” of Pacific Blue Cross (PBC) during its labour dispute with CUPE Local 1816.

The 29 insurance brokers, located in communities throughout the province, have been listed as “Preferred Travel Insurance Brokers” for PBC during the benefit provider’s lockout of its more than 600 employees.

“Steering prospective customers to preferred brokers is a new strategy of PBC, which is aimed at facilitating the employer’s continued sale of travel insurance…By agreeing to participate in this strategy…the Respondents have acted in combination, in concert or in accordance with a common understanding with PBC to institute a process designed to assist the employer in the lockout or in resisting the strike,” the application states.

“Before the lockout these travel plans were sold either over the phone by our members or online. Now customers who cannot buy directly from PBC because of the lockout are being redirected to these brokers and they are doing our work,” said CUPE 1816 President Beth Miller.

“If they want to ally themselves with PBC during this dispute, there will be consequences for that.”

The application seeks to have these brokers declared voluntary “allies” according to the BC Labour Relations Code and a declaration that the Union is entitled to picket at or near a place where each ally performs its work “until such time as the ally extricates itself from its enhanced relationship with PBC.”  

See the LRB application, which includes the listed companies, here.

CONTACT: CONTACT:

Beth Miller, president of CUPE 1816: (778) 388-2792 
James Richardson, CUPE Servicing Representative: (604) 831-6210
Dan Gawthrop, CUPE Communications Representative: (604) 999-6132
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.