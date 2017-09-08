CytomX Announces Upcoming Trials in Progress Poster Presentations at European Society for Medical Oncology Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CTMX), a biopharmaceutical company developing investigational Probody™ therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced upcoming Trials in Progress poster presentations for its two lead product candidates, CX-072, a PD-L1 targeting Probody therapeutic and CX-2009, a Probody-drug conjugate targeting CD166, at the European Society for Medical Oncology Annual Meeting from September 8-12 in Madrid, Spain.

Abstract Information:

Title: The First-in-Human, Dose-Finding PROCLAIM-CX-072 Trial to Assess the Antitumor Activity and Tolerability of the Probody

Therapeutic CX-072 as Monotherapy and in Combination With Ipilimumab or Vemurafenib in Solid Advanced Tumors and Lymphomas Author: Valentina Boni, M.D., Ph.D., START Madrid-CIOCC, Madrid, Spain Date: Monday, September 11, 2017 Time: 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. Location: Hall 8 Abstract: 423TiP

About the PROCLAIM-CX-072 Trial:

The PROCLAIM-CX-072 (PRObody CLinical Assessment In Man) study is designed to evaluate tolerability, and preliminary antitumor activity and translational biomarkers of multiple doses of CX-072 as monotherapy or as combination therapy with ipilimumab or vemurafenib in patients with advanced, unresectable solid tumors or lymphoma. This first-in-human, open-label, multicenter, dose-escalation, phase 1/2 study of CX-072 includes 4 dose-escalation groups (monotherapy, Part A; 2 ipilimumab combination schedules, Parts B1 and B2; vemurafenib combination, Part C), a stage testing biomarkers and efficacy in PD-L1+ tumors (Part A2), and a dose-expansion phase (Part D).

Abstract Information:

Title: PROCLAIM-CX-2009: A First-in-Human Trial to Evaluate CX-2009 in Adults With Metastatic or Locally Advanced Unresectable Solid Tumors Author: Javier Garcia-Corbacho M.D., Hospital Clinic Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain Date: Monday, September 11, 2017 Time: 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. Location: Hall 8 Abstract: 422TiP

About the PROCLAIM-CX-2009 Trial:

The objectives of the ongoing PROCLAIM-CX-2009 (PRObody CLinical Assessment In Man) module are to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD), recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D), dose-limiting toxicities, and preliminary antitumor activity of CX-2009 as monotherapy in the following 7 selected tumor types with high CD166 expression: breast carcinoma, castration-resistant prostate carcinoma (CRPC), cholangiocarcinoma, endometrial carcinoma, epithelial ovarian carcinoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), and non–small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC).

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a deep and differentiated oncology pipeline of Probody™ therapeutics. Probody therapeutics exploit unique conditions of the tumor microenvironment to more effectively localize antibody binding and activity while limiting activity in healthy tissues. The Company’s pipeline includes proprietary cancer immunotherapies against clinically-validated targets, such as PD-L1 and first-in-class Probody drug conjugates against highly attractive targets, such as CD166 and CD71, which are considered to be inaccessible to conventional antibody drug conjugates due to their presence on healthy tissue. In addition to its wholly owned programs, CytomX has strategic collaborations with AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., MD Anderson Cancer Center and ImmunoGen, Inc. For more information, visit www.cytomx.com or follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Spectrum

Christine Quern

[email protected]

202-587-2588

Investor Contact:

Trout Group

Pete Rahmer

[email protected]

646-378-2973