Breaking News
Home / Top News / DALBAR Study Shows Trump Rally Left Average Investor Behind

DALBAR Study Shows Trump Rally Left Average Investor Behind

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 3 hours ago

BOSTON, April 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The year 2016 challenged investors’ resolve. Indices flirted with all-time highs while at the same time geopolitical events made fear an ever-present emotion investors had to manage.

DALBAR has been analyzing investor returns for over 20 years and found once again that the average investor did not realize returns that were on par with general market indices.  For the 12 months ended December 30, 2016, the S&P 500 index produced an impressive annual return of 11.96%, while the average equity mutual fund investor earned only 7.26%, a gap of 4.70 percentage points. This underperformance is most attributable to January (1.74%) and the “Trump rally” in November (1.13%) and December (1.34%).

“Investors had to push against media negativism from January to the end of the year. They were largely sellers in the second half of the year, either from fear or an attempt to find the top of the market. That top did not come in 2016 and investors paid for it.” said Cory Clark, Director at DALBAR, Inc.

The full report of the recently released 23rd Edition of DALBAR’s Quantitative Analysis of Investor Behavior (QAIB) is available for purchase from DALBAR by visiting the QAIB Store at www.QAIB.com, calling 617-723-6400 or emailing QAIB@dalbar.com.

DALBAR, Inc. is the financial community’s leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices, customer performance, and service. Launched in 1976, DALBAR has earned the recognition for consistent and unbiased evaluations of investment companies, registered investment advisers, insurance companies, broker/dealers, retirement plan providers and financial professionals. DALBAR awards are recognized as marks of excellence in the financial community.

CONTACT: Contact: Cory Clark 
617.723.6400 
CClark@DALBAR.com
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.