DALBAR Study Shows Trump Rally Left Average Investor Behind

BOSTON, April 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The year 2016 challenged investors’ resolve. Indices flirted with all-time highs while at the same time geopolitical events made fear an ever-present emotion investors had to manage.

DALBAR has been analyzing investor returns for over 20 years and found once again that the average investor did not realize returns that were on par with general market indices. For the 12 months ended December 30, 2016, the S&P 500 index produced an impressive annual return of 11.96%, while the average equity mutual fund investor earned only 7.26%, a gap of 4.70 percentage points. This underperformance is most attributable to January (1.74%) and the “Trump rally” in November (1.13%) and December (1.34%).

“Investors had to push against media negativism from January to the end of the year. They were largely sellers in the second half of the year, either from fear or an attempt to find the top of the market. That top did not come in 2016 and investors paid for it.” said Cory Clark, Director at DALBAR, Inc.

