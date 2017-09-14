Dallas removes Robert E. Lee’s statue from city park

DALLAS (Reuters) – Workers in Dallas removed a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a park on Thursday, with police on hand to provide protection after the mayor said the monument was a symbol of injustice and the city council voted to bring it down.
