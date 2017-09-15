Breaking News
Home / Top News / Dalmac Energy Announces Closing of Working Capital Loan With President & Chief Executive Officer

Dalmac Energy Announces Closing of Working Capital Loan With President & Chief Executive Officer

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 23 mins ago

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dalmac Energy Inc. (“Dalmac“) (TSX-V:DAL) is pleased to announce that it closed today its previously announced loan arrangement with Mr. John Babic, Dalmac’s President and CEO, for an aggregate amount of $750,000 to assist Dalmac in meeting its capital needs as it moves forward into the fall and winter seasons.

Mr. Babic’s loan to Dalmac has a three year term and bears interest at a rate of 12.5% per annum. In certain circumstances, including at the maturity of the loan, in the event Dalmac determines it will repay the loan in full, in the event another person gains ownership or control of over 20% of Dalmac’s issued and outstanding common shares or upon the agreement of the Corporation and Mr. Babic, Mr. Babic will have the option to convert the outstanding loan amount into an aggregate of 7,894,737 units of Dalmac (the “Units“) at a price of $0.095 per Unit. Each Unit shall entitle Mr. Babic to acquire, at no additional cost, one common share of Dalmac and one common share purchase warrant of Dalmac. Each warrant shall entitle Mr. Babic to acquire one common share at a price of $0.13 per share for a period of 18 months following the date of conversion.

As noted above, the funds to be loaned by Mr. Babic to Dalmac will be used for Dalmac’s immediate working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

The loan, including the potential issuance of any Units thereunder, remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange“) and there is no assurance that the Exchange will provide such final approval on the terms currently anticipated or at all.

On September 14, 2017, the closing price of Dalmac’s common share on the Exchange was $0.105.

Forward-looking Information: This press release contains forward-looking information (as such term is defined by applicable securities laws) respecting, among other things, Dalmac’s anticipated use of proceeds in respect of its loan from Mr. Babic.  Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information provided. In particular, among other risks, the loan and terms thereof is subject to the final approval of the Exchange and there can be no guarantee that such final approval will be provided, there can be no guarantee that the amounts raised pursuant to the loan will be sufficient to meet Dalmac’s current needs and, as such, additional financing or other options may need to be pursued; and, there can be no guarantee that Dalmac will have the resources available to satisfy all of its working capital needs in the future and for reasons that are currently unforeseen, management may be required to alter Dalmac’s current business strategy and capital program (which may result in a change in the use of the loan proceeds from that described above) and there can be no certainty as to what such alterations may be.  Dalmac does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: please contact Su Chun at 4934 – 89th Street, Edmonton, Alberta T6E 5K1 by phone (780) 988-8510, by fax (780) 988-8512, or by e-mail at [email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.