Company announcement
Company announcement No. 46/2017
Group Communications
Holmens Kanal 2 – 12
DK-1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 56 95
4 September 2017
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 35
On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission’s Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 35:
Number
of shares
VWAP
DKK
Gross value
DKK
|Total, latest announcement
|23,279,000
|5,722,196,260
|28 August 2017
|160,000
|245.00
|39,200,000
|29 August 2017
|175,000
|242.35
|42,411,250
|30 August 2017
|160,000
|243.44
|38,950,400
|31 August 2017
|165,000
|243.84
|40,233,600
|1 September 2017
|165,000
|245.60
|40,524,000
|Total accumulated over week 35
|825,000
|201,319,250
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|24,104,000
|5,923,515,510
With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 26,423,907 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 2.82% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
