4 September 2017





Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 35

On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission’s Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 35:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Total, latest announcement 23,279,000 5,722,196,260 28 August 2017 160,000 245.00 39,200,000 29 August 2017 175,000 242.35 42,411,250 30 August 2017 160,000 243.44 38,950,400 31 August 2017 165,000 243.84 40,233,600 1 September 2017 165,000 245.60 40,524,000 Total accumulated over week 35 825,000 201,319,250 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 24,104,000 5,923,515,510

With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 26,423,907 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 2.82% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00