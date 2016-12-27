Breaking News
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 51

27 December 2016 
 
On 2 February 2016, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is executed under the European Commission’s Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 9 billion will be made in the period from 4 February 2016 to no later than 3 February 2017.

 

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 51:

 

 

  Number
of shares		 VWAP
DKK		 Gross value
DKK
Total, latest announcement  41,661,213     7,846,053,857 
19 December 2016  160,000   213.65  34,184,000 
20 December 2016  170,000   213.99  36,378,300 
21 December 2016  172,000   213.65  36,747,800 
22 December 2016  165,000   213.95  35,301,750 
23 December 2016  150,000   215.04  32,256,000 
Total accumulated over week 51  817,000     174,867,850 
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme  42,478,213     8,020,921,707 

   

With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 44,799,495 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 4.55% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. 

 

Danske Bank              

 

Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

