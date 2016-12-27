Company announcement



27 December 2016



Company announcement No. 59/2016







Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 51

On 2 February 2016, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is executed under the European Commission’s Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 9 billion will be made in the period from 4 February 2016 to no later than 3 February 2017.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 51:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Total, latest announcement 41,661,213 7,846,053,857 19 December 2016 160,000 213.65 34,184,000 20 December 2016 170,000 213.99 36,378,300 21 December 2016 172,000 213.65 36,747,800 22 December 2016 165,000 213.95 35,301,750 23 December 2016 150,000 215.04 32,256,000 Total accumulated over week 51 817,000 174,867,850 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 42,478,213 8,020,921,707

With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 44,799,495 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 4.55% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00