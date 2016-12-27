|
Company announcement
27 December 2016
Company announcement No. 59/2016
|
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 51
On 2 February 2016, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is executed under the European Commission’s Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 9 billion will be made in the period from 4 February 2016 to no later than 3 February 2017.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 51:
|
Number
of shares
|
VWAP
DKK
|
Gross value
DKK
|Total, latest announcement
|41,661,213
|7,846,053,857
|19 December 2016
|160,000
|213.65
|34,184,000
|20 December 2016
|170,000
|213.99
|36,378,300
|21 December 2016
|172,000
|213.65
|36,747,800
|22 December 2016
|165,000
|213.95
|35,301,750
|23 December 2016
|150,000
|215.04
|32,256,000
|Total accumulated over week 51
|817,000
|174,867,850
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|42,478,213
|8,020,921,707
With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 44,799,495 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 4.55% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 51 - December 27, 2016
- Market Shares – Cash Market Week 51 2016 - December 27, 2016
- Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Rezidor due to offer (25/16) - December 27, 2016