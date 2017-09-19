Daphne Large, President & CEO of Data Facts, Inc. is recognized by the Memphis Business Journal as a 2017 Super Woman in Business

Memphis, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daphne Large, President & CEO of Data Facts, Inc. has been chosen by The Memphis Business Journal as a top female entrepreneur and recognized as a Super Woman in Business. On Friday, September 22 the sixth annual luncheon will be held at the Holiday Inn University of Memphis to honor Large and 24 other female executives, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

Daphne Large founded Data Facts in Memphis, TN in 1989. Her approach to success then and now is simple: “If Data Facts takes care of its employees, they will take care of our customers, who will then take care of Data Facts.” This mantra is exemplified in the commitment of the company’s highly trained & experienced staff.

Since 1989, significant industry advances in technology created both challenging obstacles and unique opportunities for Data Facts to grow. With Large at the helm, Data Facts met each one head-on, consistently surpassing goals in terms of customer development, retention, employee development and satisfaction, and a widening of the geographic business footprint.

Daphne’s vision and focus have been instrumental in the company’s success. Under her leadership, the company has grown from a start-up operation into a multi-division business with customers and offices across the country.

Her passion and drive have propelled her team to put their very best work into building Data Facts into the company it is today. Daphne would never ask more of her employees than she asks of herself. That work ethic, along with her commitment to her team, inspires great employee loyalty. Almost half of Data Facts employees have tenures of 10 or more years.

“A great leader is genuinely passionate about their people and their purpose,” said Julie Wink, Executive Vice President of Data Facts. “Daphne engages and empowers her employees, and believes no one position is more important than another. I am proud to have a business partner with such a clear vision and purpose.”

About Data Facts

Since 1989, Data Facts, Inc. has provided trusted information to mortgage lending and background screening professionals, enabling them to reach sound lending and hiring decisions. The company maintains a national footprint, continually pioneers innovative measures, and stays at the forefront of industry compliance and regulations. Extremely comprehensive solutions allow clients to make better decisions more efficiently. A dedication to operational excellence and personalized support has solidified them as an industry leader.

Their commitment to the above industry standards is proven by their NAPBS accreditation, sustaining SOC 1 and SOC 2 certifications, all staff members upholding FCRA certification, and maintaining active roles on the NCRA and multiple MBA boards.

Data Facts, Inc. was the proud recipient of the Commercial Appeal’s Top Workplace Award in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016. In addition, Data Facts, Inc. is certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a women-owned business.

