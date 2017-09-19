Daseke, Inc.  Announces Pricing of Upsized Common Stock Offering

ADDISON, Texas, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) (“Daseke” or the “Company”) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 5,292,000 shares of its common stock, comprised of 4,882,167 shares of common stock by the Company and 409,833 shares of common stock by certain of the Company’s stockholders, at $12.00 per share. The number of shares of common stock offered by the Company was upsized to 4,882,167 shares of common stock from the original offering size of 4,000,167 shares of common stock. The number of shares of common stock offered by certain of the Company’s stockholders remained unchanged from the original offering size of 409,833.

Total net proceeds (after underwriting discounts and commissions but before estimated offering expenses) will be approximately $55.4 million to the Company and approximately $4.6 million to the selling stockholders. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 793,800 shares of the Company’s common stock. The offering is expected to close on September 22, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and Cowen and Company, LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering, Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC is acting as lead manager for the offering and Northland Capital Markets is acting as co-manager for the offering.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, working capital, capital expenditures, debt repayment or refinancing or the financing of possible future acquisitions. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of common stock by the selling stockholders.

The offering is being made pursuant to effective shelf registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectuses, copies of which may be obtained by sending a request to:

(i) Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, 1 South Street, 15th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202, or by telephone at (855) 300-7136, or by email at [email protected]; or

(ii) Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NJ 11717, or by telephone at (631) 274-2806 or by email at [email protected]

These documents will be filed with the SEC and are available at http://www.sec.gov.

This news release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc. is a leading consolidator and the largest owner of flatbed and specialized transportation solutions in North America. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to some of the world’s most respected industrial shippers through their experienced people, over 3,800 tractors, over 8,200 flatbed and specialized trailers and more than a million square feet of industrial warehousing space.

Forward ‐ Looking Statements

This news release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “plan,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “goals” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, general economic and business risks, driver shortages and increases in driver compensation or owner-operator contracted rates, loss of senior management or key operating personnel, our ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of recent acquisitions, our ability to identify and execute future acquisitions successfully, seasonality and the impact of weather and other catastrophic events, fluctuations in the price or availability of diesel fuel, increased prices for, or decreases in the availability of, new revenue equipment and decreases in the value of used revenue equipment, our ability to generate sufficient cash to service all of our indebtedness, restrictions in our existing and future debt agreements, increases in interest rates, changes in existing laws or regulations, including environmental and worker health and safety laws and regulations, the impact of governmental regulations and other governmental actions related to the Company and its operations, litigation and governmental proceedings, and insurance and claims expenses. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements, please see our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, including Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II’s definitive proxy statement dated February 6, 2017, particularly the section “Risk Factors—Risk Factors Relating to Daseke’s Business and Industry,” and Daseke’s Current Report on Form 8-K/A, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2017, and amended on May 4, 2017.

Daseke Contacts:

Media:

Matt Maurel, 512-387-3604

[email protected]

or

Investor Relations:

Geralyn DeBusk, 972-458-8000

[email protected]