DAT Provides Resources and Funds for Hurricane Relief

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recognizing the immense destruction and loss of life caused by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, DAT Solutions has taken several steps to provide relief to victims as well as resources for the company’s customers in the transportation and logistics industry.

DAT customers who wish to support hurricane relief efforts are being directed to a new Emergency Freight Disruption page on the DAT.com web site, and to the DAT Freight Talk blog, to find links to services and agencies that require transportation and warehousing in the aftermath of the two mega-storms. Those online resources also include frequent updates on the impact of the storms on freight movements throughout the country.

DAT has also waived subscription fees for some customers in the storm-affected areas, as they have been unable to use the company’s services due to flooding and power outages.

To assist hurricane victims directly, DAT has set up a matching donation program through the American Red Cross fund for Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The company will match all employee contributions, dollar for dollar, with the goal of raising a total of $20,000. Company cultural and social events have been cancelled, and those budgeted amounts will be donated to the Red Cross, as well.

“The entire DAT team has been saddened by the loss of life and the catastrophic damage caused by these storms,” said Claude Pumilia, president of DAT Solutions. “As a company, we want to support the generosity of our employees as best we can and support the trucking community we’ve served for almost 40 years.”

