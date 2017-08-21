Data and Analytics Company hits 9 year Inc. 5000 streak

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clarity Insights announced today that Inc. Magazine has named the company a fastest-growing private company in America for the 9th consecutive year on their 36th annual Inc. 5000 list. Clarity’s success has been not only been due to their ability to implement big data and related technologies, it is also due to being the “un-consulting” consulting firm.

Clarity was an early proponent of big data, machine learning, and cloud technologies and has worked with some of the world’s biggest companies to help implement them. But with over 1600 US companies able to do this, what makes them different?

Many companies have taken years to show value from these kinds of data projects, Clarity’s approach is to focus on business by focusing on the “ABC’s” (Agile, Big Data, and Cloud) they continue to deliver on their promise of providing actionable insights.

In addition, Clarity has a very different approach to consulting that produces a very different customer experience. Increasingly, large companies are having issues with large consulting firms being poor at transferring knowledge to clients and having inconsistent staff quality. In addition, managing engagements with offshore consultants take a toll on clients (lots of 8 PM calls) and can result in many inefficiencies.

Being a 100% on shore firm enables Clarity to avoid these issues. By embedding themselves with clients, Clarity is better able to get to know their business better and able to be more responsive. In addition, Clarity employs a “see one, do one, teach one” method (cloned from the medical field) to ensure clients become self-sufficient in analyzing or visualizing their own data. Clarity is even able to maintain cost competitiveness with offshore firms thanks to innovative recruitment methods and high retention.

As one client has said: “It’s a very personal organization… not like a [large IT company] … It feels like they have a vested interest in our success.”

“We are honored to have made this list for the 9th consecutive year, and give credit to our amazing team of data and analytics professionals”, said Tom Thimot, CEO of Clarity Insights. “We continue to see that by focusing on the actionability of insights and providing a different model of consulting, we can make clients successful and be successful ourselves.”

The Inc. 500|5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation’s most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://www.inc.com/.