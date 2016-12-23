Breaking News
Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units as of December 22, 2016

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2016-12-23 12:25 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
 

Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units is presented in the table as of December 22, 2016

       

 

 

Fund Unit price, EUR Issued units Redeemed units Total number of issued units
INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund 29,1726 11,4834 612,1891 349586,7026
INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund 30,7324 7580,6402 5313,2851 799822,961
INVL Emerging Europe Bond Subfund 39,0704 1462,2111 2232,2421 672488,6902
INVL Baltic Fund 32,4885 5,566277 394,295189 99189,503275

   

