Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units as of December 22, 2016

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2016-12-23 12:25 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units is presented in the table as of December 22, 2016
|Fund
|Unit price, EUR
|Issued units
|Redeemed units
|Total number of issued units
|INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund
|29,1726
|11,4834
|612,1891
|349586,7026
|INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund
|30,7324
|7580,6402
|5313,2851
|799822,961
|INVL Emerging Europe Bond Subfund
|39,0704
|1462,2111
|2232,2421
|672488,6902
|INVL Baltic Fund
|32,4885
|5,566277
|394,295189
|99189,503275
INVL Asset Management UAB
Tel. (+370) 700 55 959
www.invl.com
