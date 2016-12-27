Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units as of December 23, 2016

Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units is presented in the table as of December 23, 2016

Fund Unit price, EUR Issued units Redeemed units Total number of issued units INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund 29,1753 3,5561 1 349589,2587 INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund 30,5261 5650,199 2145,3489 803327,8111 INVL Emerging Europe Bond Subfund 39,0876 1,6401 1778,6327 670711,6976 INVL Baltic Fund 32,4665 7,669136 180,926468 99016,245943

