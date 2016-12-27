Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units as of December 23, 2016

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2016-12-27 12:29 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units is presented in the table as of December 23, 2016
|Fund
|Unit price, EUR
|Issued units
|Redeemed units
|Total number of issued units
|INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund
|29,1753
|3,5561
|1
|349589,2587
|INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund
|30,5261
|5650,199
|2145,3489
|803327,8111
|INVL Emerging Europe Bond Subfund
|39,0876
|1,6401
|1778,6327
|670711,6976
|INVL Baltic Fund
|32,4665
|7,669136
|180,926468
|99016,245943
INVL Asset Management UAB
Tel. (+370) 700 55 959
www.invl.com
