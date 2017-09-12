Data on OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund issued shares as of September 11, 2017

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-09-12 07:58 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund share price on September 11, 2017 – 11.0871 EUR
OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund number of shares issued on September 11, 2017 – 0 units
OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund number of shares redeemed on September 11, 2017 – 307 units
The total number of OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund shares admitted to trading as of September 11, 2017 – 241354 units
Orion Asset Management
Tel. 8 5 204 1541
