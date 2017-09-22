Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-09-22 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund share price on September 21, 2017 – 10.9256 EUR
OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund number of shares issued on September 21, 2017 – 0 units
OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund number of shares redeemed on September 21, 2017 – 0 units
The total number of OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund shares admitted to trading as of September 21, 2017 – 240914 units
Orion Asset Management
Tel. 8 5 204 1541
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Data on OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund issued shares as of September 21, 2017 - September 22, 2017
- OpenAire brings in the sun with retractable structures across Europe - September 22, 2017
- ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM - September 22, 2017