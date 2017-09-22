Data on OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund issued shares as of September 21, 2017

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-09-22 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund share price on September 21, 2017 – 10.9256 EUR

OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund number of shares issued on September 21, 2017 – 0 units

OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund number of shares redeemed on September 21, 2017 – 0 units

The total number of OMX Baltic Benchmark Fund shares admitted to trading as of September 21, 2017 – 240914 units

Orion Asset Management

Tel. 8 5 204 1541