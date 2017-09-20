Databricks Adds Key Leaders to Accelerate Hiring and Ramp Product Investment in Response to Rapid Global Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Databricks, provider of the leading Unified Analytics Platform and founded by the team who created Apache Spark™, today announced two key executive hires to accelerate hiring and ramp its product investment in response to its rapid global growth. Based in San Francisco, the company welcomes Paul Whitney as its first chief people officer and David Meyer as senior vice president of product management.

“We’re thrilled to add such seasoned and impressive leaders to the Databricks team,” said Ali Ghodsi, cofounder and chief executive officer at Databricks. “As we continue building out the Databricks team rapidly across the globe, Paul will play a critical role in leading our growth. And with our customer-obsessed culture comes significant investment in new capabilities for our cloud product and David will spearhead that effort.”

Whitney will hold the responsibility for leading key people strategies at Databricks, including talent acquisition, talent development, culture, engagement and people operations. In this role, he will leverage his expertise in building and implementing strategies and processes that drive organizational performance. Whitney most recently held similar roles at both Infinera and Nimble Storage, where he was a key member of the executive teams that led both companies through successful IPOs and multiple years of revenue and headcount growth. At Nimble, he oversaw the company’s growth from 300 to 1500 employees in less than 4 years.

Meyer will be leading product management at Databricks. Prior to joining, he served as the vice president of product management and general manager at OneLogin, where he oversaw product management, and previously engineering. Before his work at OneLogin, he cofounded UniversityNow and ran Product, Engineering and UX. While at UniversityNow, he built a team that created a groundbreaking open university system in 11 months, earning accolades from Gates Foundation and the Dept of Education. Meyer also ran the BusinessObjects business at SAP, and before that product management for Plumtree, an early leader in portal software, which went public and then was acquired by BEA in 2005.

