Breaking News
Home / Top News / Databricks Adds Key Leaders to Accelerate Hiring and Ramp Product Investment in Response to Rapid Global Growth

Databricks Adds Key Leaders to Accelerate Hiring and Ramp Product Investment in Response to Rapid Global Growth

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Databricks, provider of the leading Unified Analytics Platform and founded by the team who created Apache Spark™, today announced two key executive hires to accelerate hiring and ramp its product investment in response to its rapid global growth. Based in San Francisco, the company welcomes Paul Whitney as its first chief people officer and David Meyer as senior vice president of product management.

“We’re thrilled to add such seasoned and impressive leaders to the Databricks team,” said Ali Ghodsi, cofounder and chief executive officer at Databricks. “As we continue building out the Databricks team rapidly across the globe, Paul will play a critical role in leading our growth. And with our customer-obsessed culture comes significant investment in new capabilities for our cloud product and David will spearhead that effort.”

Whitney will hold the responsibility for leading key people strategies at Databricks, including talent acquisition, talent development, culture, engagement and people operations. In this role, he will leverage his expertise in building and implementing strategies and processes that drive organizational performance. Whitney most recently held similar roles at both Infinera and Nimble Storage, where he was a key member of the executive teams that led both companies through successful IPOs and multiple years of revenue and headcount growth. At Nimble, he oversaw the company’s growth from 300 to 1500 employees in less than 4 years.

Meyer will be leading product management at Databricks. Prior to joining, he served as the vice president of product management and general manager at OneLogin, where he oversaw product management, and previously engineering. Before his work at OneLogin, he cofounded UniversityNow and ran Product, Engineering and UX. While at UniversityNow, he built a team that created a groundbreaking open university system in 11 months, earning accolades from Gates Foundation and the Dept of Education. Meyer also ran the BusinessObjects business at SAP, and before that product management for Plumtree, an early leader in portal software, which went public and then was acquired by BEA in 2005.

Visit databricks.com for more information.
Contact Databricks to get started: http://go.databricks.com/contact-databricks.

About Databricks
Databricks’ mission is to accelerate innovation for its customers by unifying Data Science, Engineering and Business. Founded by the team who created Apache Spark™, Databricks provides a Unified Analytics Platform for data science teams to collaborate with data engineering and lines of business to build data products. Users achieve faster time-to-value with Databricks by creating analytic workflows that go from ETL and interactive exploration to production. The company also makes it easier for its users to focus on their data by providing a fully managed, scalable, and secure cloud infrastructure that reduces operational complexity and total cost of ownership. Databricks, venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, NEA and Battery Ventures, among others, has a global customer base that includes Salesforce, Viacom, Shell and HP.  For more information, visit www.databricks.com.

© Databricks 2017. All rights reserved. Apache, Apache Spark and Spark are trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation.

Media Contact:
Stacey Collins Burbach
P: 415-310-9767
E: [email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.