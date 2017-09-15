DEADLINE MONDAY: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses Over $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Breaking News
IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Khang & Khang LLP (the “Firm”) announces a securities class action lawsuit against Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (“Chipotle” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CMG). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Chipotle shares from February 5, 2016 through July 19, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the Firm by September 18, 2017, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Chipotle shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone at (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at [email protected]

There has been no class certification in this case yet, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Chipotle made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company’s purported improvements in its food safety policies were inadequate; that Chipotle’s quality controls were not in compliance with applicable consumer and workplace safety regulations; that the quality controls remained insufficient to safeguard consumer and employee health; and that as a result, Chipotle’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Following this news, Chipotle’s stock price dropped materially, which caused investors harm according to the lawsuit.

If you want to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have questions concerning this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., a prominent litigator for nearly two decades, by telephone at (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at [email protected]

Joon M. Khang, Esq.
Telephone: 949-419-3834
Facsimile: 949-225-4474
[email protected]

