DEADLINE MONDAY: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against TechnipFMC plc and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 16 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against TechnipFMC plc (“TechnipFMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FTI) for possible violations of federal securities laws from April 27, 2017 through July 24, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired TechnipFMC shares during the Class Period should contact the firm by October 2, 2017, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here.

You can also call Brian Lundin, Esq., of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or e-mail him at [email protected]

No class has been certified in the above action yet, and until a class is certified, you are not considered to be represented by an attorney. You may also choose to do nothing and be an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, TechnipFMC made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose that: the Company had a material weakness in its internal control over rates used in the calculations of the foreign currency effects on certain of its engineering and construction projects; that TechnipFMC lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; and that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Upon this information, shares of TechnipFMC decreased in value materially, which caused investors harm.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, Esq., a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders’ rights.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC
Brian Lundin, Esq.
Telephone: 888-713-1033
Facsimile: 888-713-1125
[email protected]
http://lundinlawpc.com/

