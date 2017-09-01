DEADLINE REMINDER: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Arconic Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Arconic Inc. (“Arconic” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ARNC) (NYSE:ARNC-P) (NYSE:ARNC-PB) for possible violations of federal securities laws from February 28, 2017 through June 26, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Arconic shares during the Class Period should contact the firm before the September 11, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

No class has been certified in the above action yet, and until a class is certified, you are not considered to be represented by an attorney. You may choose to do nothing and be an absent class member as well.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Arconic made false and misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose: that the Company knowingly supplied its highly flammable Reynobond PE (polyethylene) cladding panels for use in construction; that this conduct significantly increased the risk of property damage, injury and/or death in buildings constructed with Arconic’s Reynobond PE panels; and that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this news was announced, Arconic’s stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm according to the lawsuit.

