Decisions of Aktia Bank plc’s Annual General Meeting 21 September 2017

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Aktia Bank plc has today, as a step towards simplification of the company’s governance structure and in accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, taken the decision to amend of the bank’s articles of association in order to abolish the Board of Supervisors. Thus, the responsibility to appoint the bank’s Board of Directors will be transferred from the Board of Supervisors to the Annual General Meeting. A Nomination Board comprising representatives of the five largest shareholders will have the duty to prepare the election of and remuneration for members of the Board of Directors. The Extraordinary General Meeting adopted a Charter for the Shareholders’ Nomination Board.

The amended articles of association of Aktia Bank plc are attached to this release and enter into force when registered in the Finnish Trade Register.

The Extraordinary General Meeting confirmed the decision taken by the Board of Supervisors earlier today to extend the term of office of the current Board of Directors from the end of this calendar year up until the General Meeting 2018 in order to facilitate at rhythm where the General Meeting elects the members of the Board of Directors and the Board’s term of office runs from that General Meeting to the following General Meeting. At present, the Board of Directors of Aktia Bank plc comprise the following members: Dag Wallgren, Chairman, Lasse Svens, Vice Chairman, Christina Dahlblom, Stefan Damlin, Sten Eklundh, Kjell Hedman, Catharina Stackelberg and Arja Talma.

Further, the Extraordinary General Meeting adopted the decision taken by the Board of Supervisors earlier today that remuneration to the members of the Board for the period starting from the end of this calendar year up until the General Meeting 2018 shall be paid in accordance with remuneration adopted for the calendar year 2017.

– Chair EUR 61,200 p.a.  
– Vice Chair EUR 34,650 p.a.    
– Member EUR 27,140 p.a. 

From the proportion of the annual remuneration paid for the period from the beginning of the calendar year (2018) up until the General Meeting 2018, 40 per cent of the remuneration shall be paid in the form of Aktia A shares. The remuneration per meeting attended is EUR 500 for Board members and the remuneration for committee chairs is EUR 1,000 per meeting where they act as chairman.


All proposals mentioned above are included in the Summons to the EGM published on the website www.aktia.com under About Aktia > Corporate Governance > Annual General Meeting > Extraordinary General Meeting 2017.


Aktia provides a broad range of products and services within banking, insurance and real estate agency. Aktia operates mainly in coastal areas and inland growth areas. Aktia has about 380,000 customers who are served by approximately 1,000 employees at 45 branch offices and via Internet and telephone services. Aktia’s shares (AKTAV, AKTRV) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information about Aktia see www.aktia.com.

 

