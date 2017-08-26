Defiant Merkel takes on protestors at rowdy campaign rally

QUEDLINBURG, Germany (Reuters) – Chancellor Angela Merkel stood up to rowdy protestors who tried to drown out her campaign speech with deafening jeers and whistles in the eastern town of Quedlinburg on Saturday, telling them that their angry shouts would not solve Germany’s problems.
