Del Webb Building New Community in Rancho Mirage

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities, announced it has begun the development of Del Webb at Rancho Mirage, the company’s third 55+ master-planned community in the Coachella Valley and its first in a mid-valley city. The planned 1,028-home community is slated to open for sales in spring 2018.

“We are bringing the famous Del Webb lifestyle to the great city of Rancho Mirage, the playground of presidents,” said Chris Edgar, Southern California division president for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM). “We intend to continue our extraordinary success here in the desert resorts with a new community that will meet the housing and lifestyle needs of the 55+ buyer.”

For the past 25 years Del Webb has built and sold more new homes in the Coachella Valley than any other publicly-traded builder, including the closed-out communities of Sun City Palm Desert, north of Bermuda Dunes with about 5,000 homes and Sun City Shadow Hills in Indio featuring nearly 3,450 homes.

Consistent with Del Webb communities across the country, the focus at Del Webb at Rancho Mirage will be on an active lifestyle. “The lifestyle offering at this community will focus on the amenities and activities wanted by today’s active baby boomer, including fitness, recreation, and socializing, as well as a wide range of clubs that will provide virtually endless opportunities to learn, be creative, and make new friends.”

The new Del Webb at Rancho Mirage is bordered on the east by Bob Hope Drive, on the south by Dinah Shore Drive, and on the west by Los Alamos Road. Nearby landmarks include the Agua Caliente Casino Resort and Spa, the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort and Spa, and Sunnylands, the internationally-renowned meeting place for world leaders.

“This location will give our residents easy access to not only Rancho Mirage and all the city’s offerings, but also to the entire valley including the shopping and events in downtown Palm Springs to the festivals in Indio and the east valley,” Edgar said.

The community will be guard-gated, and homes will be single-family detached on fee-simple land, with homeowners owning their own lots. Pre-model sales will begin in early 2018, and designer-decorated model homes are expected to officially grand open in early 2018.

Edgar thanked the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians and the City of Rancho Mirage for their support in the planning and entitlement of the new community. “The Agua Caliente and the City have worked with us every step of the way and we truly appreciate their support.”

Visit https://www.delwebb.com/RanchoMirage to stay informed and be added to the VIP interest list.

