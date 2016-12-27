On December 27, 2016, the Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm AB published a decision to delist the following bond loan issued by Melitho AB from STO FN Bond Market Retail. Last day of trading will be February 28, 2017.
|Issuer:
|Melitho AB
|ISIN code:
|SE0006168258
|Short Name:
|MELITHO_01
|Last trading day:
|February 28, 2017
|Term:
|Delisted from March 1, 2017
For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Cecilia Olsson or Joakim Strid, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Delisting of bond loan issued by Melitho AB on STO FN Bond Market Retail (317/16) - December 27, 2016
- Melitho AB receives observation status (316/16) - December 27, 2016
- Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Notice of Charter End Date - December 27, 2016