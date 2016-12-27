Delisting of bond loan issued by Melitho AB on STO FN Bond Market Retail (317/16)

On December 27, 2016, the Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm AB published a decision to delist the following bond loan issued by Melitho AB from STO FN Bond Market Retail. Last day of trading will be February 28, 2017.

Issuer: Melitho AB ISIN code: SE0006168258 Short Name: MELITHO_01 Last trading day: February 28, 2017 Term: Delisted from March 1, 2017



For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Cecilia Olsson or Joakim Strid, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.