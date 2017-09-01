Denver Marriott City Center Unveils Total Transformation

DENVER, Sept. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Change is good, and for the Denver Marriott City Center that means the unveiling of their years-long multi-million-dollar renovation which sees the hotel take on a completely new look, feel and style from top to bottom.

The downtown Denver hotel recently put the finishing touches on renovations to their lobby, additional meeting space, ballroom, breakout rooms and all guest rooms. The brand new, sleek design of the hotel evokes the feel of a high-end residential apartment building, with views of Denver and the Rocky Mountains, coupled with an amazing downtown location.

“We’re excited to introduce guests to a new experience in the heart of downtown,” said the General Manager. “Our new room concept is modern mountain chic and combines everything that inspires us about the city with the natural beauty that surrounds the property.”

The redesigned rooms capture the vibe of Denver and merge it with the character of the mountains. Utilizing wood grain and stone elements, the renovated rooms are warm and inviting and include 32 Executive Kings and 12 Junior Suites. All double/double guest rooms have been changed to queen/queen rooms and modern lighting and décor complement rustic elements like barn door bathrooms.

This thoughtfully crafted and contemporary mountain aesthetic extends throughout the newly transformed Denver hotel, with over 30,000 square feet of renovated function space, including 30 renovated meeting rooms, a beautiful renovated lobby, restaurant, Starbucks and UPS Store.

Enhanced Wi-Fi keeps guests connected, letting them stream Netflix, YouTube and Hulu right from the new 47” HDTV in their room. Signature touches include elevated platform beds in some rooms, large walk-in showers, sitting areas, mini fridges and well-appointed bathrooms. As Denver becomes ever more popular, the hotel is in prime position to be a hotspot for everything happening in the city.

Featuring impressive views of the Rocky Mountains, dining with fresh ingredients at Prospect’s Urban Kitchen & Bar, a fitness center and pool, the hotel is a modern haven in the center of Denver. Its downtown location puts it close to sights like Coors Field, the Colorado Convention Center, 16th Street Mall and the Pepsi Center.

For more information, or to book a stay at the hotel, guests can call 1-303-297-1300.

About Denver Marriott City Center

Denver Marriott City Center at 1701 California St. in Denver, CO towers above the Mile High City in downtown with the Colorado Convention Center, LoDo, 16th Street Mall, Coors Field, Pepsi Center and Sports Authority Field all nearby. The hotel features 20 floors with 599 rooms and 14 suites as well as 29 meeting rooms with 32,000 square feet of flexible event space, 4 concierge levels, Prospect’s Urban Kitchen & Bar, a fitness center and indoor pool. For information, visit DenverCityCenterMarriott.com or call 1-303-297-1300 to book an upcoming stay at the hotel. Guests can follow Denver Marriott City Center at facebook.com/denvermarriottcitycenter.

