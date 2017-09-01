Breaking News
Home / Top News / Denver Marriott City Center Unveils Total Transformation

Denver Marriott City Center Unveils Total Transformation

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

DENVER, Sept. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Change is good, and for the Denver Marriott City Center that means the unveiling of their years-long multi-million-dollar renovation which sees the hotel take on a completely new look, feel and style from top to bottom.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7b8e5b8-77d8-4aa7-a7ec-41e41ff1c85f.

The downtown Denver hotel recently put the finishing touches on renovations to their lobby, additional meeting space, ballroom, breakout rooms and all guest rooms. The brand new, sleek design of the hotel evokes the feel of a high-end residential apartment building, with views of Denver and the Rocky Mountains, coupled with an amazing downtown location.

“We’re excited to introduce guests to a new experience in the heart of downtown,” said the General Manager. “Our new room concept is modern mountain chic and combines everything that inspires us about the city with the natural beauty that surrounds the property.”

The redesigned rooms capture the vibe of Denver and merge it with the character of the mountains. Utilizing wood grain and stone elements, the renovated rooms are warm and inviting and include 32 Executive Kings and 12 Junior Suites. All double/double guest rooms have been changed to queen/queen rooms and modern lighting and décor complement rustic elements like barn door bathrooms.

This thoughtfully crafted and contemporary mountain aesthetic extends throughout the newly transformed Denver hotel, with over 30,000 square feet of renovated function space, including 30 renovated meeting rooms, a beautiful renovated lobby, restaurant, Starbucks and UPS Store.

Enhanced Wi-Fi keeps guests connected, letting them stream Netflix, YouTube and Hulu right from the new 47” HDTV in their room. Signature touches include elevated platform beds in some rooms, large walk-in showers, sitting areas, mini fridges and well-appointed bathrooms. As Denver becomes ever more popular, the hotel is in prime position to be a hotspot for everything happening in the city.

Featuring impressive views of the Rocky Mountains, dining with fresh ingredients at Prospect’s Urban Kitchen & Bar, a fitness center and pool, the hotel is a modern haven in the center of Denver. Its downtown location puts it close to sights like Coors Field, the Colorado Convention Center, 16th Street Mall and the Pepsi Center.

For more information, or to book a stay at the hotel, guests can call 1-303-297-1300.

About Denver Marriott City Center

Denver Marriott City Center at 1701 California St. in Denver, CO towers above the Mile High City in downtown with the Colorado Convention Center, LoDo, 16th Street Mall, Coors Field, Pepsi Center and Sports Authority Field all nearby. The hotel features 20 floors with 599 rooms and 14 suites as well as 29 meeting rooms with 32,000 square feet of flexible event space, 4 concierge levels, Prospect’s Urban Kitchen & Bar, a fitness center and indoor pool. For information, visit DenverCityCenterMarriott.com or call 1-303-297-1300 to book an upcoming stay at the hotel. Guests can follow Denver Marriott City Center at facebook.com/denvermarriottcitycenter.

CONTACT: CONTACT: 
Denver Marriott City Center
1701 California Street Denver, Colorado 80202 USA
1-303-297-1300
http://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/dendt-denver-marriott-city-center/
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.