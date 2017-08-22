DEPOMED INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Depomed, Inc. To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Depomed, Inc. (“Depomed” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:DEPO) of the October 17, 2017 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all those who purchased Depomed securities between February 26, 2015 and August 7, 2017 (the “Class Period”). The case, Huang v. Depomed, Inc. et al, No. 3:17-cv-04830 was filed on August 21, 2017.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (i) Depomed engaged in questionable practices in connection with the sales and marketing of the Company’s opioid products; (ii) when the aforementioned conduct became known, it would likely subject the Company to heightened legal and regulatory scrutiny; and (iii) as a result, Depomed’s public statements were materially false and misleading.

Specifically, after market on August 7, 2017, Depomed disclosed that the Company “recently received a request for information from the ranking minority member of the United States Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs related to the promotion of opioids.” In addition, the Company had also received “subpoenas related to opioid sales and marketing from the Office of the Attorney General of Maryland and the United States Department of Justice.”

On this news, Depomed’s share price fell from $9.23 per share on August 7, 2017 to a closing price of $6.15 on August 8, 2017 —a $3.08 or a 33.37% drop.

