Dermira to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing biotech ingenuity to medical dermatology by delivering differentiated, new therapies to the millions of patients living with chronic skin conditions, today announced that it will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2017 Global Healthcare Conference. Andrew Guggenhime, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Dermira, is scheduled to present at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT) on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, in New York.

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentation will be available at http://investor.dermira.com.

About Dermira

Dermira is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing biotech ingenuity to medical dermatology by delivering differentiated, new therapies to the millions of patients living with chronic skin conditions. Dermira is committed to understanding the needs of both patients and physicians and using its insight to identify and develop leading-edge medical dermatology programs. Dermira’s pipeline includes four late-stage product candidates that could have a profound impact on the lives of patients: CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol), for which marketing applications have been submitted for potential approval for the treatment of moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis, in collaboration with UCB Pharma S.A.; glycopyrronium tosylate (formerly DRM04), which has completed a Phase 3 program for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis (excessive underarm sweating); olumacostat glasaretil (formerly DRM01), in Phase 3 development for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, for which Dermira plans to initiate a Phase 2b dose-ranging study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Dermira is headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif. For more information, please visit http://www.dermira.com.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Dermira uses its website (www.dermira.com) and LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/dermira-inc-) as channels of distribution of information about its company, product candidates, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Dermira may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Dermira’s website and LinkedIn page in addition to following its SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements with respect to: Dermira’s goal of building a leading medical dermatology company dedicated to delivering differentiated, new therapies to the millions of patients living with chronic skin conditions; Dermira’s plan to develop and commercialize lebrikizumab for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; and Dermira’s plan to initiate a Phase 2b dose-ranging study of lebrikizumab for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. These statements deal with future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties such as those relating to the design, implementation and outcomes of Dermira’s clinical trials; Dermira’s dependence on third-party clinical research organizations, manufacturers and suppliers; the outcomes of future meetings with regulatory agencies; and Dermira’s ability to continue to stay in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. You should refer to the section entitled “Risk Factors” set forth in Dermira’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Dermira’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings Dermira makes with the SEC from time to time for a discussion of important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by Dermira’s forward-looking statements. Furthermore, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Dermira undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

