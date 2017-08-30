Diet Doc Experts Work to Eliminate Weight Loss Plateaus During the Carb Cycling Process

Honolulu, HI, Aug. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carb Cycling has become a way of life for bodybuilders and others wanting to build muscle, maintain energy levels and keep their carbohydrate intake under control. The process involves intended increases and decreases in carb intake to provide gains in muscle mass and fuel for workouts, while avoiding the excess fat storage and insulin spikes that can come as a result of consuming too many carbs. Dr. Nishant Rao – medical director of Diet Doc’s Medical Weight Loss team breaks down the science of carb cycling. “This approach is originally targeted at athletes trying to get leaner but still maintain and build mass, a very difficult balance to strike. On training days, the athlete will increase carb intake to create an anabolic environment and provide glucose and glycogen to the muscle tissue. Then during non-training days, dietary carbs will be decreased, and the glycogen tank will start to empty again creating the environment of low glucose and glycogen which can help with fat loss.”

Carb cycling can be a very useful practice, but modifications might be in order to ensure there are no detrimental effects on the body (particularly if carb cycling is adhered to long-term). Dr. Rao explains: “Carbs are stored in the body as glycogen in the liver and muscle. When you go on low carb diets, this glycogen tank will empty after a few days and then you typically enter ketosis. Maintaining a low carb intake can be helpful in these earlier stages to keep blood sugar and insulin down which can aid in fat loss.” This is the reason that low carb dieting for weight loss tends to be so effective. Yet, Dr. Rao warns that, “Over time however, the decrease in carbs can cause changes in hormone levels.”

Additionally, Dr. Rao states that it is very difficult to make gains in lean body mass when glycogen stores and carb intake is low. “This is where carb cycling can come into play and can even be used for the general, non-athletic population by increasing the time between filling the glycogen tank.” Carb cycling for many weeks or even a month or more depending on a patient’s starting weight can be helpful for initial fat loss with the occasional ‘glycogen re-fill’ or carb cycling. The medical weight loss team at Diet Doc uses this method with obese patients to allow them to continue losing weight over longer periods of time without plateaus, muscle loss or excessive hormone changes. Diet Doc also offers exclusive prescriptions such as NeuroDoc that will help manage carb consumption and prevent carb cravings.

Ready to begin your carb cycling program with Diet Doc’s expert weight loss team? New patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

