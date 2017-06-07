Diet Doc Reveals the Fastest and Most Effective Weight Loss Plan Just in Time for Summer

Jackson, MS, June 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fad diets are in abundant supply this time of year, as many people are looking to lose those extra pounds to look slim and trim this summer. From starvation diets, fasting diets, keto diets, juice diets, cleanses, wraps, etc. it seems as though every celebrity or notable public figure has a ‘new’ diet concept that will help frustrated dieters finally reach those elusive weight loss goals in a short amount of time. The issue with these diets is that the subscribe to a one-size-fits-all fantasy where each person, no matter their weight loss struggles, health struggles, personal struggles or otherwise is somehow able to lose weight via a dietary template. However, this is flawed logic. The truth is, without taking into account an individual’s personal health history and current health status, results can only be both inconsistent and temporary.

The fastest and most effective weight loss plan for anyone struggling with weight loss is a comprehensive, medically-based weight loss plan. Why? Certified weight loss doctors, nutritionists and coaches are able to assess the individual’s starting weight, and their future goals. This is key in determining how many calories one should eat per day to scientifically produce weight loss. Understanding an individual’s body chemistry and previous health issues are significant when it comes to understanding what it takes to maintain a healthy weight. Only experienced medical experts can find barriers preventing weight loss and can make adjustments throughout the program to address emotional eating habits, pesky weight loss plateaus and ensure that nutritional needs are also being addressed (unlike with fad diets).

Diet Doc provides all of the much-needed weight loss support to anyone who might be struggling with their weight. Not only do they provide comprehensive solutions that address every weight management issue, they offer their services conveniently online or by phone, eliminating the need for routine clinic visits and pickups. Their individualized diet plans and effective medications (mailed directly to one’s home or office) make it easy to finally lose excess weight while maintaining patient confidentiality. New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

Diet Doc Contact Information:

Providing care across the USA

Headquarters:

San Diego, CA

(800) 581-5038

[email protected]

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DietDocMedical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DietDocMedicalWeightLoss/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/diet-doc-weight-loss?trk=biz-brand-tree-co-logo

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/355d1e4a-77da-46fa-bfc9-5fb327d10740

CONTACT: Tiffany King Diet Doc 7027487526 [email protected]