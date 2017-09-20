Diet Doc’s New Craving Control Prescription Tackles Stress-Related Weight Gain

Portland, ME, Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Despite the hundreds of fad diets out there, a growing number of Americans still struggle to lose or maintain their weight. This is because most diets fail to address the most common underlying cause of weight struggles; Stress Eating. Our lives are routinely impacted by stressors and anxieties such as: major life-changes, work challenges, parenting woes, family issues, financial problems, health complications and more. As a result, many individuals turn to food for comfort, thus finding themselves in a never-ending cycle of weight loss and weight gain. Using food to counter balance negative moods is very common as it becomes a quick fix for elevating our emotional state in the moment. However, stress or emotional eating habits can ultimately result a negative self-image shortly afterwards, which is often remedied by more overeating. This cycle is in part due to the reward centers in our brain related to the neurotransmitter dopamine. When we eat a snack that is high in sugar, it can increase dopamine levels, making us feel better for a short amount of time. Our brain chemistry then reinforces this pattern through sugar cravings when dopamine is low due to mood.

When surveyed, 27 percent of adults say they have made bad food choices due to stress, and over 49 percent say this happens weekly. Emotional eaters may find themselves answering yes to one or more of the following questions:

Do you have a hard time sticking to diets?

Do you snack and eat out of boredom?

Do you use food as a way to manage your mood?

To break this cycle, and finally enjoy long-term weight loss or weight maintenance, national weight loss center, Diet Doc has formulated Craving Control, which combines prescription strength, extended release naltrexone along with all-natural chromium picolinate.

addresses the underlying issue of stress eating which is the brain chemistry dependence on food. The naltrexone will block the reward centers in the brain (dopamine receptors), and by blocking these receptors, the behavior of using food to regulate mood will reduce and thus, cravings for carbohydrates and sweets will also greatly reduce. Chromium will further balance blood sugar (which is often imbalanced with in emotional eaters). Balanced blood sugar can significantly reduce the degree of food cravings. The two compounds in Craving Control work together to rid you of the bad habits and behaviors which often lead to the regaining of weight over time. Craving Control will also help you stick to your diet, by eliminating those incessant cravings for unhealthy foods.

Craving Control works best when combined with Diet Doc’s patient-personalized diet program. Their team of doctors provide weight loss guidelines that adapt to the unique health needs and weight loss goals of every individual. Patients enrolled in a Diet Doc program are losing up to 20 pounds per month in the comfort of their own home. For more information, call Diet Doc immediately to get started. Our powerful, exclusive weight loss aids can be shipped directly to your home or office. Weight loss can also be maintained in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available six days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

