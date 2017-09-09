MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Two people died in a mudslide in Mexico sparked by storm Katia, and thousands were left without power as the weather front dissipated inland on Saturday, threatening to dump rains in waterlogged areas also shaken by a major earthquake this week.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Dissipating storm Katia kills two in mudslide in eastern Mexico - September 9, 2017
- Saudi assures investors that reforms, Aramco IPO on track - September 9, 2017
- Florida braces for Hurricane Irma as storm rips through Cuba - September 9, 2017