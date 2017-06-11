SAN JUAN (Reuters) – Puerto Ricans head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether they want their struggling U.S. territory to become the 51st U.S. state, although a vote in favor would likely face an uphill battle in Congress and with President Donald Trump.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Protesters rally against Islamic law in dozens of U.S. cities - June 11, 2017
- Bernie Sanders urges progressives to seek more electoral wins - June 11, 2017
- Divided Puerto Ricans head to polls to vote on U.S. statehood - June 11, 2017